Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Syrskyi: 'Necessary decisions' made to ensure Ukrainian defense, Russian losses during visit to Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 2, 2023 10:29 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on May 2 that a "number of necessary decisions aimed at ensuring effective defense and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy" were made during his visit to soldiers on the front line in Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

"We (also) talked with the defenders of the Eastern front. People, from the soldier to the brigade commander, should always be at the center of attention. No one should be left aside, because it is thanks to their dedication and professionalism that Bakhmut holds on," Syrskyi,  commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, wrote.

Syrskyi also thanked soldiers for their "steadfastness, courage and heroism" while presenting them with awards.

The battle for Bakhmut, a once-prosperous industrial city, has been raging for the past nine months. The Russian military is attempting to increase its grip over Donetsk oblast, around half of which it currently occupies.

However, Ukrainian forces still hold a part of the city.

On May 1, Syrskyi wrote that Ukrainian troops launched counterattacks in parts of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, leading Russian troops to abandon some positions.

"Intense" fighting continues around Bakhmut, with Russian forces trying to break through Ukrainian defense "in several directions," Syrskyi said.

In their attempts to do so, new assault groups of Wagner Group mercenaries and other private military contractors, as well as paratroopers, are "constantly rushing into battle" despite "significant losses."

Flanks around Bakhmut hold as brutal urban fighting continues for city blocks
Two months after Ukraine’s defense of Bakhmut seemed doomed, the bloodiest battle of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine is still going against all expectations. Making rapid advances at the end of February, Russian forces seemed to be on the cusp of surrounding the city, as the only roads
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.