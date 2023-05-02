Syrskyi: 'Necessary decisions' made to ensure Ukrainian defense, Russian losses during visit to Bakhmut

This audio is created with AI assistance

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on May 2 that a "number of necessary decisions aimed at ensuring effective defense and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy" were made during his visit to soldiers on the front line in Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

"We (also) talked with the defenders of the Eastern front. People, from the soldier to the brigade commander, should always be at the center of attention. No one should be left aside, because it is thanks to their dedication and professionalism that Bakhmut holds on," Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, wrote.

Syrskyi also thanked soldiers for their "steadfastness, courage and heroism" while presenting them with awards.

The battle for Bakhmut, a once-prosperous industrial city, has been raging for the past nine months. The Russian military is attempting to increase its grip over Donetsk oblast, around half of which it currently occupies.

However, Ukrainian forces still hold a part of the city.

On May 1, Syrskyi wrote that Ukrainian troops launched counterattacks in parts of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, leading Russian troops to abandon some positions.

"Intense" fighting continues around Bakhmut, with Russian forces trying to break through Ukrainian defense "in several directions," Syrskyi said.

In their attempts to do so, new assault groups of Wagner Group mercenaries and other private military contractors, as well as paratroopers, are "constantly rushing into battle" despite "significant losses."