The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military: Ukraine launches counterattacks in Bakhmut, Russian forces 'abandon some positions'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 1, 2023 11:30 AM 1 min read
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's Land Forces and Eastern Operational Command, surveying the situation near the front line. (Photo: Military Media Center / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops have launched counterattacks in parts of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, leading Russian troops to abandon some positions, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, reported on May 1.

The situation near Bakhmut remains "quite complicated," according to Syrskyi.

"Intense" fighting continues around Bakhmut, with Russian forces trying to break through Ukrainian defense "in several directions."

In their attempts to do so, new assault groups of Wagner Group mercenaries and other private military contractors, as well as paratroopers, are "constantly rushing into battle" despite "significant losses," Syrskyi said. 

Ten Russian soldiers were also captured after Ukrainian forces repelled numerous assaults "over the past few days" near Lyman, he said.

The battle for Bakhmut, a once-prosperous industrial city in Donetsk Oblast, has been raging for the past nine months. The Russian military is attempting to increase its grip over the oblast, around half of which it currently occupies.

However, Ukrainian forces still hold a part of the city.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
