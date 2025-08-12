Synthetic sapphire factory in Russia's Stavropol reportedly attacked by drones

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

A plant producing synthetic sapphires in the Russian city of Stavropol was hit by drones overnight on Aug. 12, the Russian independent Telegram news channel Astra reported, citing local residents.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports at the time of publication. Ukraine rarely comments on reports of attacks on industrial facilities in Russia.

Residents of Stavropol in Russia's southern Stavropol Krai said that drones were attacking the city's JSC Monocrystal plant. Footage taken by locals shows smoke rising from the same street where the factory is located, according to Astra.

Locals also reported explosions, and photos from the scene show a fire at the attack site.

Earlier in the night, Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov issued a drone warning for the area.

Monocrystal is one of the world's leading manufacturers of synthetic sapphire, which is used in optoelectronics, solar energy, and the aerospace industry. Synthetic sapphire is used in optical systems, sensors, and lasers, including military devices.

Monocrystal is a subsidiary of Energomera, an electronics and manufacturing company.

Kyiv regularly attacks industrial and military sites in Russia using domestically produced long-range drones in an effort to degrade Moscow's ability to wage war in Ukraine. In late July, Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) confirmed that a drone strike hit the Signal radio plant in Stavropol Krai.