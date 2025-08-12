Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Synthetic sapphire factory in Russia's Stavropol reportedly attacked by drones

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Synthetic sapphire factory in Russia's Stavropol reportedly attacked by drones
Photo reportedly shows a fire at the JSC Monocrystal factory in Russia's Stavropol after it was struck by drones on Aug. 12, 2025. (Astra)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

A plant producing synthetic sapphires in the Russian city of Stavropol was hit by drones overnight on Aug. 12, the Russian independent Telegram news channel Astra reported, citing local residents.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports at the time of publication. Ukraine rarely comments on reports of attacks on industrial facilities in Russia.

Residents of Stavropol in Russia's southern Stavropol Krai said that drones were attacking the city's JSC Monocrystal plant. Footage taken by locals shows smoke rising from the same street where the factory is located, according to Astra.

Locals also reported explosions, and photos from the scene show a fire at the attack site.

Earlier in the night, Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov issued a drone warning for the area.

Monocrystal is one of the world's leading manufacturers of synthetic sapphire, which is used in optoelectronics, solar energy, and the aerospace industry. Synthetic sapphire is used in optical systems, sensors, and lasers, including military devices.

Monocrystal is a subsidiary of Energomera, an electronics and manufacturing company.

Kyiv regularly attacks industrial and military sites in Russia using domestically produced long-range drones in an effort to degrade Moscow's ability to wage war in Ukraine. In late July, Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) confirmed that a drone strike hit the Signal radio plant in Stavropol Krai.

‘What were so many deaths for?’ Ukrainians react to Trump-Putin peace plan ahead of Alaska summit
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska on Aug. 15 to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine — most likely without Ukraine’s participation. Trump announced the meeting on Aug. 8, saying the talks could involve some “swapping” of territories. Details of the proposal emerged later, after Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow last week. According to a source in the Ukrainian President’s Office, Putin suggested that Kyiv withdraw its troo
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image
RussiaAttacks on RussiaDrone attackDronesBusiness
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, August 12
Tuesday, August 12
Show More

Editors' Picks