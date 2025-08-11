KI short logo
A woman visits a cemetery where Ukrainian soldiers are buried in Brovary, Ukraine, on April 11, 2023.

‘What were so many deaths for?’ Ukrainians react to Trump-Putin peace plan ahead of Alaska summit

by Tania Myronyshena
3 min read

A woman visits a cemetery where Ukrainian soldiers are buried in Brovary, Ukraine, on April 11, 2023. (Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)

War
3 min read
Avatar
by Tania Myronyshena

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska on Aug. 15 to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine — most likely without Ukraine’s participation.

Trump announced the meeting on Aug. 8, saying the talks could involve some “swapping” of territories.

Details of the proposal emerged later, after Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow last week. According to a source in the Ukrainian President’s Office, Putin suggested that Kyiv withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian-controlled parts of the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, while Russia would pull back from areas it controls in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly rejected any plan involving the ceding of Ukrainian land, saying the country’s Constitution makes such territorial concessions impossible.

On Aug. 11, the Kyiv Independent asked people on the streets of Kyiv what they think about the U.S. and Russia discussing Ukraine’s future without Ukraine, as well as the proposed territory swap.

Artem Nikitin

lawyer

“I don't think anything good about either (of the questions). But, unfortunately, we’re not in a position to influence this much. So I hope for the best. I believe. But, to be honest, my mind tells me that we can’t expect anything good from this.”

Ukrainian servicemen of the Spartan Brigade in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on July 14, 2025.
Ukrainian servicemen of the Spartan Brigade in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on July 14, 2025. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)

Vitalii

service member

“I disagree with giving up our territory. I've been fighting for it for three and a half years, not so this could happen. I also disagree (with discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine). How can they resolve the issue without us?”

Nataliia Prykhodko

wife of a fallen soldier

“I think it's all nonsense. How can they solve our fate without us? This is the first thing.

“Secondly, what were so many deaths for? I lost my husband, and I don't want this to end (like this).

“I know that (Putin) wants more, he won't stop. All these negotiations are just a farce, it's just about money.

“People need to get up, go out, and do something. Who cares — we are already being bombed. What's the point of sitting at home and discussing all this, going in circles?

“We need to change everything, starting with ourselves, so that our fate isn’t decided without us.”

Article image

Roman

IT worker

“It’s strange to discuss it without the participation of Ukrainian representatives because, in any case, the agreement will be between Ukraine and Russia  — if it is concluded.

“But in general, I would be positive about an agreement because, in any case, I don’t see the prospect of Ukraine returning Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts by military means.”

The aerial view shows a ruined and uninhabitable city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on July 3, 2024.
The aerial view shows a ruined and uninhabitable city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on July 3, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Aug. 1, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Aug. 1, 2025. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Antonina Pidlisna

administrator

“It seems to me that this is a necessary step because a lot of people have already died. And if it’s only these two territories, then, in principle, I support such a decision.

“But it would be great if a part of Ukraine remained ours. Because I think the Russians have even more plans [to go further], including in Zaporozhzhia Oblast, and further, and further.

“It sounds very scary. So I want this war to end as soon as possible.”

UkraineRussiaVox PopDonald TrumpTrump & RussiaTrump & UkrainePeace PlanVolodymyr Zelensky
Avatar
Tania Myronyshena

Tania Myronyshena is an intern at the Kyiv Independent. She has previously written articles about culture and history for media outlets such as Ukrainer, Mediamaker, and Wonderzine. She has a bachelor's degree in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

