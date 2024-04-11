Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Switzerland, global peace summit, Peace Negotiations, Peace Plan
Swiss FM: Russia has to be at peace summit 'sooner or later'

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2024 11:45 AM 2 min read
Switzerland's Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis addresses the closing session on the second day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference on June 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Russia has to participate in a global peace summit "sooner or later," even if it does not attend its first meeting, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said in Bern, as reported by the Associated Press (AP) on April 10.

The Swiss government confirmed on April 10 that it would host the global peace summit on Russia's war against Ukraine in June at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden.

The participants are expected to discuss Kyiv's 10-point peace formula and create a joint document on what needs to be done to restore Ukraine's sovereignty. Russia previously said that it would not attend the summit even if invited.

"The first country that we spoke with, after Ukraine, of course, was Russia because a peace process cannot happen without Russia, even if it won't be there for the first meeting," Cassis said.

Cassis added that it is not mandatory for Russia to be at the summit from "the first day."

"We could also imagine that on the first day, people might agree about how to better invite in Russia," the foreign minister said.

Swiss President Viola Amherd echoed Cassis's statement, saying that the global summit at the Burgenstock resort will be "the first step" on the path of establishing lasting peace in Ukraine.

"We are not going to sign the peace deal at this conference," Amherd added.

Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's Presidential Office head, said in February that Ukraine could invite representatives from Russia to a future peace summit if they "really wanted to end this war and return to a just peace."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his March visit to Turkey that Ukraine "does not see a place for Russia" during the peace summit, as it continues to attack Ukraine on a daily basis.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
