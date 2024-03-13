Skip to content
Russia says it will not participate in Switzerland peace talks even if invited

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2024 6:47 PM 1 min read
Russian Foreign Minstry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova attends an annual news conference in Russia on Jan. 14, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia will not attend the Ukraine peace summit scheduled to be held in Switzerland later this year even if it is invited, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on March 13.

Switzerland agreed in January 2024 to host a global peace summit on Ukraine. Over 160 countries will be invited to discuss Kyiv's peace formula and create a joint document on what needs to be done to restore the country’s sovereignty.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, suggested the following month that representatives from Russia might be invited.

Kyiv has long emphasized its 10-point-peace plan. President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the proposal in a virtual speech to G20 leaders in November 2022.

The plan envisages preventing ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

The proposal also calls for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety. Moscow has rejected this proposal.

An article on the Russian state-run media outlet RIA Novosti that carried Zakharova's comments claimed that Russia is open to negotiations, but it is Ukraine that is not willing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published earlier on March 13 that it was "ridiculous" to start negotiations with Ukraine just because Kyiv is facing an increasingly critical ammunition shortage.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

