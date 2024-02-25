Yermak: Ukraine could invite Russia to global peace summit in future

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine could invite representatives from Russia to a future peace summit if an upcoming meeting of global leaders in Switzerland proves successful, Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's Presidential Office head, said at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum on Feb. 25.

Switzerland in January agreed to host a global peace summit on Ukraine. Over 160 countries will be invited to discuss Kyiv's peace formula and create a joint document on what needs to be done to restore the country’s sovereignty.

If successful, the document could be presented to representatives from Russia at a second, future summit.

“They would be presented with this document in case whoever is representing the aggressor country at that time really wants to end this war and return to a just peace,” Yermak said, as quoted by a Kyiv Independent reporter.

“Everything that we understand by a just peace is set out in our peace formula.”

Yermak noted that the participating countries have different opinions and motivations on how to end the war. Nevertheless, they all recognize Ukraine’s independence and are ready to join the peace process, he added.

“A personal meeting of leaders is very important, where what we have been talking about all these months at the level of ambassadors and advisors will be recorded," he said.

The "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, which took place a day after the two-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion, discussed achieving Ukraine’s goals in the war, developing its defense and security forces, implementing Ukraine’s peace formula, ensuring economic growth and integration into world markets, security guarantees, the status of its military-industrial complex, and protecting the lives of Ukrainians.

President Zelensky discussed the global peace summit on Jan. 15 with his Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd. The two leaders agreed to start preparations for the meeting.

International advisors on Ukraine's peace formula met in Davos on Jan. 14 as part of the preparations.

Kyiv has long emphasized its 10-point-peace plan. Zelensky presented the proposal in a virtual speech to G20 leaders on Nov. 15.

The plan envisages preventing ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

The proposals also call for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.