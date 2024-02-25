Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Andriy Yermak, Peace Negotiations, Russia, Switzerland, Kyiv
Edit post

Yermak: Ukraine could invite Russia to global peace summit in future

by Dominic Culverwell February 25, 2024 4:26 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak attends the "Ukraine Year 2024" forum in Kyiv. Feb. 25, 2024. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine could invite representatives from Russia to a future peace summit if an upcoming meeting of global leaders in Switzerland proves successful, Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's Presidential Office head, said at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum on Feb. 25.

Switzerland in January agreed to host a global peace summit on Ukraine. Over 160 countries will be invited to discuss Kyiv's peace formula and create a joint document on what needs to be done to restore the country’s sovereignty.

If successful, the document could be presented to representatives from Russia at a second, future summit.

“They would be presented with this document in case whoever is representing the aggressor country at that time really wants to end this war and return to a just peace,” Yermak said, as quoted by a Kyiv Independent reporter.

“Everything that we understand by a just peace is set out in our peace formula.”

Yermak noted that the participating countries have different opinions and motivations on how to end the war. Nevertheless, they all recognize Ukraine’s independence and are ready to join the peace process, he added.

“A personal meeting of leaders is very important, where what we have been talking about all these months at the level of ambassadors and advisors will be recorded," he said.

The "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, which took place a day after the two-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion, discussed achieving Ukraine’s goals in the war, developing its defense and security forces, implementing Ukraine’s peace formula, ensuring economic growth and integration into world markets, security guarantees, the status of its military-industrial complex, and protecting the lives of Ukrainians.

President Zelensky discussed the global peace summit on Jan. 15 with his Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd. The two leaders agreed to start preparations for the meeting.

International advisors on Ukraine's peace formula met in Davos on Jan. 14 as part of the preparations.

Kyiv has long emphasized its 10-point-peace plan. Zelensky presented the proposal in a virtual speech to G20 leaders on Nov. 15.

The plan envisages preventing ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

The proposals also call for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

Kamyshin: Ukraine’s capabilities for 2024 are 6 times higher than 2023
Ukraine’s capabilities for 2024 are six times higher than they were in 2023, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said at the “Ukraine. Year 2024.” forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:52 AM

Trump wins South Carolina primary.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump won South Carolina's primary, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Feb. 25.
2:42 AM

US philanthropist pledges $300 million for Ukraine in 2024.

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has already donated over $500 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The combined funds exceed the humanitarian aid contributions of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Canada.
9:13 PM

UK will boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine by over $10 million.

"Ukrainians are bravely defending their land against Russia’s brutal invasion, but the past two years of war have had a tragic impact on millions of people across Ukraine. Families have been separated, towns and villages decimated, and vital civilian infrastructure destroyed," said U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron in a written statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.