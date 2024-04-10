Switzerland confirms it will host Ukraine's peace summit in June

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swiss government confirmed on April 10 that it would host a global peace summit on Russia's war against Ukraine in June at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden.

The participants are expected to discuss Kyiv's 10-point peace formula and create a joint document on what needs to be done to restore Ukraine's sovereignty.

The peace plan envisages withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the release of all prisoners of war and deportees, preventing ecocide in Ukraine, and punishing those responsible for war crimes.

In January, Switzerland agreed to host the global summit, which builds on four previous meetings on the level of national advisors organized by Ukraine to gather support for its peace formula.

"There is currently sufficient international support for a high-level conference to launch the peace process," the Swiss government said in an April 10 statement.

"The conference aims to establish a forum for a high-level dialogue on ways to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine in accordance with international law and the UN Charter. It aims to create a common understanding of a framework favorable to this objective and a concrete roadmap for the peace process."

President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd discussed preparations for the summit on the same day, agreeing "to continue work on involving as many countries as possible," Ukraine's Presidential Office wrote.

Neither Kyiv nor Bern has disclosed which countries would be among the summit participants.

Bloomberg first reported on April 8, citing its unnamed sources, that Switzerland planned to host the peace summit in June, with 80-100 countries invited to attend.