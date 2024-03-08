Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Peace Negotiations, Volodymyr Zelensky, Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Edit post

Erdogan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace summit after meeting Zelensky

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2024 12:46 AM 2 min read
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media as President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky listens on during a joint press conference on March 08, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey is ready to host a peace summit between Ukraine and Russia after the meeting with his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on March 8 in Istanbul.

Turkey has tried to maintain good ties with both Kyiv and Moscow amid Russia’s full-scale invasion and sought to position itself as a mediator in the war.

The final rounds of unsuccessful peace talks in 2022 occurred in the Turkish city of Antalya. Ukraine insisted on conducting peace talks based on its 10-step peace formula, which includes a full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Moscow denied the proposal.

"We are giving our utmost contribution for the war to end on the basis of negotiations. We are ready to host a peace summit that Russia will attend too," Erdogan said, adding that Turkey fully supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

Zelensky said that Ukraine "does not see a place for Russia" during the peace summit.

"We cannot see (opportunities) how to invite people who block everything, destroy and kill. We want to achieve the result, a just peace for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Switzerland in January agreed to host a global peace summit on Ukraine. Over 160 countries will be invited to discuss Kyiv's peace formula and create a joint document on what needs to be done to restore the country’s sovereignty.

Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's Presidential Office head, said that Ukraine could invite representatives from Russia to a future peace summit if an upcoming meeting of global leaders in Switzerland proves successful.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky rules out Erdogan’s idea of peace summit with Russia during Turkey visit
Key developments on March 8: * Zelensky arrives in Turkey, meets Erdogan * French defense minister says no plans to deploy combat troops in Ukraine * India identifies ‘major human trafficking network’ luring Indians to fight for Russia in Ukraine * Governor: Russian drone attacks car in Vovchan…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:46 PM

Zelensky arrives in Turkey, meets Erdogan.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey on March 8 to meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelensky is also expected to visit the shipyard where corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy are being built and meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.
1:28 PM

Top Chinese envoy visits Kyiv, meets Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian officials briefed the Chinese delegation on the situation on the battlefield, the work of the Black Sea grain corridor, the return of prisoners of war, Russia's violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the treatment of POWs, measures to implement Ukraine’s peace formula, and preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.