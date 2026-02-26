KI logo
War

Swedish military jams suspected Russian drone near French nuclear aircraft carrier

2 min read
Avatar
by Polina Moroziuk
Swedish military jams suspected Russian drone near French nuclear aircraft carrier
French Rafale fighter jets sit on the main deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, during its anchor at the Mormugao Port, in Goa on January 4, 2025 (Punit Paranjpe / AFP) 

The Swedish Armed Forces jammed a suspected Russian drone as it approached France’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle while the ship was docked in Malmö during NATO exercises, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported Feb. 26.

The warship has been visiting the southern Swedish port as part of the Orion-26 multinational exercises, bringing NATO naval forces to the Baltic Sea region amid heightened regional tensions.

SVT reported that the drone was launched from a nearby Russian vessel and moved toward the carrier before Swedish forces detected it and activated electronic countermeasures.

The drone subsequently disappeared, though officials have not confirmed whether it returned to the Russian ship or fell into the sea.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The incident underscores growing concerns among European countries over drone activity linked to Russia near critical military sites and NATO assets. Several European states have reported similar encounters in recent months, including the discovery of a suspected Russian drone in Moldova earlier this month and previous incidents involving unmanned aircraft near Turkey.
Pol

Security officials across Europe have increasingly warned that such incidents may form part of broader hybrid pressure tactics, combining surveillance, intimidation, and testing of NATO response procedures without crossing the threshold of open confrontation.

read also

Ukraine might have a new Flamingo missile deep strike strategy for inside Russia, experts say
Ukraine has increasingly reported using domestically produced Flamingo cruise missiles since November 2025, with the General Staff most recently saying it hit a key missile factory in Russia. While the FP-5 Flamingo’s actual capability has been a subject of debate, the reported strikes on Russian-occupied territories and deep inside Russia may signal that Ukraine could expand its use of the missiles for attacks on high-value Russian targets. The General Staff on Feb. 21 confirmed using Flaming
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Hybrid warfareDrone attackSwedenFrance
Avatar
Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a newsroom intern at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Show More

Editors' Picks