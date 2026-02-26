Swedish military jams suspected Russian drone near French nuclear aircraft carrier

The Swedish Armed Forces jammed a suspected Russian drone as it approached France’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle while the ship was docked in Malmö during NATO exercises, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported Feb. 26.

The warship has been visiting the southern Swedish port as part of the Orion-26 multinational exercises, bringing NATO naval forces to the Baltic Sea region amid heightened regional tensions.

SVT reported that the drone was launched from a nearby Russian vessel and moved toward the carrier before Swedish forces detected it and activated electronic countermeasures.

The drone subsequently disappeared, though officials have not confirmed whether it returned to the Russian ship or fell into the sea.

The incident underscores growing concerns among European countries over drone activity linked to Russia near critical military sites and NATO assets. Several European states have reported similar encounters in recent months, including the discovery of a suspected Russian drone in Moldova earlier this month and previous incidents involving unmanned aircraft near Turkey.

Security officials across Europe have increasingly warned that such incidents may form part of broader hybrid pressure tactics, combining surveillance, intimidation, and testing of NATO response procedures without crossing the threshold of open confrontation.