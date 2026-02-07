Drone discovered on Moldovan territory near Ukraine border

An unidentified drone was found on Moldovan territory on Feb. 6, authorities reported.

The object was found in the village of Sofia in the Drochia District, near the Ukrainian border, after which police sealed off the area and dispatched explosives disposal specialists to conduct an inspection.

Moldovan police said this incident marks the third drone found in the country since the beginning of the year.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova strongly condemns any incident that could constitute a violation of the country’s airspace and a potential threat to the safety of its citizens,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova said.

The ministry added that Moldova remains firm in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity and is closely monitoring developments in coordination with relevant national authorities.

The incident comes as Moldova continues to periodically face indirect effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine. On Jan. 31, the country suffered a major power outage that left large parts of the capital, Chisinau, without electricity, halting trolleybuses and disabling traffic lights.

Moldovan authorities said the disruption was linked to technical problems with Ukraine’s power grid and high-voltage transmission lines connecting the two countries. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine is enduring "a significant power shortage" as Russia ramps up its energy blitz, targeting Ukrainian critical infrastructure with missiles and drones.