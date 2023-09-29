Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Sweden provides 25 million euros to support Ukraine's energy system

by Kateryna Ilnytska and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 29, 2023 8:01 AM 1 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile-damaged high-voltage electricity sub-station, operated by Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, on March 1, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden has allocated 25.2 million euros ($26.6 million) to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine and has already delivered over 1,000 tons of equipment to aid in the restoration of the power infrastructure.

Yaroslav Demchenkov and Svitlana Grynchuk, Ukraine's deputy energy ministers, met with the representatives of the Embassy of Sweden in Ukraine and discussed areas of cooperation to strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system.

The Fund for Energy Support of Ukraine, established under the Energy Community Secretariat, received a transfer of Swedish aid in August. Sweden also shipped energy-related equipment, such as transformers, generators, and other critical equipment to Ukraine.

On Sept. 24, the U.S. and Ukraine have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at improving Ukraine's energy resilience. Subject to the availability of funds, the U.S. plans to supply Ukraine with $522 million in energy-related assistance, including $100 million provided on the condition Kyiv makes progress in some energy sector reforms.

Washington and Kyiv also pledged to collaborate on protecting Ukraine’s most critical energy infrastructure, including anti-drone and anti-missile defense, among other measures, the U.S. Embassy wrote.

UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine’s turn to Western nuclear fuel ‘major’ step against Russia dependency
The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Sept. 14 that the refueling of a reactor in Ukraine’s Rivne Nuclear Power Plant using Western supplies signifies a major step in the country’s energy sector’s decoupling from Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek


Authors: Kateryna Ilnytska, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.