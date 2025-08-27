Stolen Ukrainian housing being re-sold in occupied Donetsk Oblast

Homes seized from Ukrainian owners by Russian-installed authorities in occupied Donetsk Oblast will be resold illegally, the Center of National Resistance reported Aug. 27.

Russian-installed authorities on Ukraine's occupied territories regularly violate international law and norms. Ukrainian residents who continue to live under Russian occupation are being increasingly pressured to obtain Russian citizenship.

"All these 'deals' are legally null and void. Everyone involved in the sale of Ukrainian property will be held accountable," the CNR said in a Telegram post.

Russian-installed authorities in Donetsk Oblast previously announced plans to turn stolen housing into "big business" by the end of the year.

"Under the guise of 'creating jobs,' the occupiers are effectively legalizing looting. By 'state property,' they mean housing and enterprises taken from Ukrainians after the invasion," the CNR said.

A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

Russia’s actions in occupied Ukrainian territories underscore its disregard for international protections.

Ukrainian Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna disappeared in August 2023 and died in the fall of 2024 after being tortured in Russian captivity. Roschyna's body was returned to Ukraine in February with missing organs.

Former Kherson Mayor Volodymyr Mykolaienko was detained by Russian forces on April 18, 2022. Russian troops were unsuccessful in pressuring Mykolaienko to cooperate with occupation authorities, and he was targeted for his pro-Ukrainian views, his niece Hanna Korshun-Samchuk told the Kyiv Independent.

Meanwhile, a Russian serviceman claimed to have participated in the May 2024 killing of five captured Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk Oblast, Polish-Belarusian media outlet Vot Tak reported.