Ukraine, Russia, Air Base, News Feed, War
Source: Russia lost 7 aircraft in Ukraine's April 5 attack on air base

by Alexander Khrebet April 7, 2024 6:41 PM 1 min read
Russian Sukhoi Su-35S aircraft, Su-34 aircraft, and Su-30SM aircraft fly during a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2020. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia lost seven military aircraft during Ukraine's April 5 drone attack on the Yeysk air base in Krasnodar Krai, a source at Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent on April 7.

Ukrainian forces attacked three Russian airfields on April 5 with unidentified drones. The joint operation of military intelligence and the Armed Forces hit the Yeysk, Engels-2, and Kursk airfields.

The HUR source said the Ukrainian drone attack damaged four Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets, two transport aircraft, and one Beriev Be-200 Altair.

The Beriev Be-200 Altair is a jet-powered amphibious flying boat designed for fire fighting, search and rescue operations, and maritime patrol, as well as freight and passenger transportation.

The attack also destroyed the diesel power station of the airport, the source said.

The Yeysk air base is home to Russia’s Naval Aviation 859th Center for training pilots.

Ukrainian troops have intensified strikes against military and industrial targets in Russia in recent weeks. Ukraine has used domestically produced long-range drones to successfully attack oil refineries and weapons facilities, prompting Russia to announce increased air defense efforts in these areas.

How Ukraine hit a Russian drone factory 1,300 kilometers away
For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine attacked facilities in Russia’s Tatarstan Republic, some 1,300 kilometers from the country’s border. On April 2, overnight, drones attacked production facilities in the cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan Head Rustam M…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Alexander Khrebet
4:28 PM

Russian strikes injure 5 in Kharkiv.

The Russian attack struck an industrial zone and a central park in the city. Kharkiv, roughly 40 kilometers (24 miles) south of the Russian border, faces near-daily attacks.
7:30 AM

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 3.

Russian forces struck Kharkiv with drones overnight on April 7, damaging a private residence in the city, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Suniehubov reported. A 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.
1:49 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 6. Close to 80 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
