Source: Russia lost 7 aircraft in Ukraine's April 5 attack on air base

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia lost seven military aircraft during Ukraine's April 5 drone attack on the Yeysk air base in Krasnodar Krai, a source at Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent on April 7.

Ukrainian forces attacked three Russian airfields on April 5 with unidentified drones. The joint operation of military intelligence and the Armed Forces hit the Yeysk, Engels-2, and Kursk airfields.

The HUR source said the Ukrainian drone attack damaged four Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets, two transport aircraft, and one Beriev Be-200 Altair.

The Beriev Be-200 Altair is a jet-powered amphibious flying boat designed for fire fighting, search and rescue operations, and maritime patrol, as well as freight and passenger transportation.

The attack also destroyed the diesel power station of the airport, the source said.

The Yeysk air base is home to Russia’s Naval Aviation 859th Center for training pilots.

Ukrainian troops have intensified strikes against military and industrial targets in Russia in recent weeks. Ukraine has used domestically produced long-range drones to successfully attack oil refineries and weapons facilities, prompting Russia to announce increased air defense efforts in these areas.