News Feed, Mi-8, Russian airfields, Samara Oblast, War, Ukraine's military intelligence, Russia
Military intelligence: Russian Mi-8 helicopter destroyed at Samara's air base

by Kateryna Denisova April 17, 2024 11:41 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A Russian Mi-8 military helicopter flies over a joint Russian and Turkish convoy (not pictured) as it patrols oil fields near the town of al-Qahtaniyah, Syria, on Feb. 4, 2021. (Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Mi-8 transport helicopter was destroyed at the Kryazh air base in Russia's city of Samara on April 17, according to Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR).

While Kyiv did not claim responsibility for the incident, HUR shared a video on Telegram showing a fire at night.

Mi-8 is a Soviet-era aircraft used most commonly as a transport aircraft by both the Russian military and civilian government departments. The helicopter has an estimated price tag of around $10-15 million.

"The aggressor used this helicopter in the war against Ukraine to transport weapons and personnel," the agency reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify these claims.

Russia's total losses during the all-out war amount to about 672 aircraft — 347 planes and 325 helicopters, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

The General Staff's figure could not be independently verified.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about fires and other acts of sabotage within Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow.

Earlier, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) attacked a Russian modernized Nebo-U long-range radar system in Bryansk Oblast, a source at SBU told the Kyiv Independent on April 16.

Opinion: How many planes does Russia have?
The Ukrainian military shot down five Russian military aircraft in the span of three days in early March, begging the question: How many planes does Russia have? This is a complex question, but I’ll let you in on a little secret: The numbers listed in international indexes are often quite
The Kyiv IndependentAndrii Kharuk

Author: Kateryna Denisova
12:42 AM

Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 35 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 16. One civilian was injured in the Yampil community following Russia's airstrike.
9:42 PM

Deputy PM: Ukraine hopes to begin EU accession talks in June.

The EU should be able to offer a negotiating framework to begin the process of Ukraine’s ascension to the European Union in June, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said during a press briefing on April 16, as reported by the Hromadske news outlet.
