Sources: Attack on Morozovsk airbase carried out by SBU, 6 planes destroyed

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

An overnight attack against the Russian Morozovsk airbase on April 5 was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in cooperation with Ukraine's military, sources familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent.

Su-24, Su-24M, and Su-34 warplanes were based at the airfield, the source said. Russia uses these aircraft to drop aerial bombs on Ukrainian military positions and Ukrainian front-line cities, according to the source.

At least six military aircraft were reportedly destroyed, and another eight were damaged. Furthermore, about 20 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded, the source said.

"This is an important special operation that will significantly reduce the combat potential of the (Russian forces)," the source commented.

Earlier on April 5, Russia reported a massive Ukrainian drone attack against Russian regions, claiming to down 53 drones.