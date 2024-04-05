Skip to content
Sources: Attack on Morozovsk airbase carried out by SBU, 6 planes destroyed

by Martin Fornusek April 5, 2024 11:27 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Sukhoi Su-35S aircraft perform during the 76th anniversary of Victory Day in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 9, 2021. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Editor's note: The story is being updated.

An overnight attack against the Russian Morozovsk airbase on April 5 was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in cooperation with Ukraine's military, sources familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent.

Su-24, Su-24M, and Su-34 warplanes were based at the airfield, the source said. Russia uses these aircraft to drop aerial bombs on Ukrainian military positions and Ukrainian front-line cities, according to the source.

At least six military aircraft were reportedly destroyed, and another eight were damaged. Furthermore, about 20 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded, the source said.

"This is an important special operation that will significantly reduce the combat potential of the (Russian forces)," the source commented.

Earlier on April 5, Russia reported a massive Ukrainian drone attack against Russian regions, claiming to down 53 drones.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:14 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked six border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 4, firing 15 times and causing at least 83 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:46 AM

Czech FM: Ukrainians are fighting for all of Europe.

"(Ukrainians) really depend on our help and we in turn depend on the fact that the Ukrainians are also fighting for the security of the whole of Europe, so we are in this together," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.
12:00 AM

Russia claims drone attack on Kursk.

Drones attacked Russia's Kursk region during the late hours of April 4, allegedly setting fire to civilian infrastructure, Roman Starovoyt, the regional governor, announced via Telegram.
9:29 PM

Media: Ukraine working with Hungary to unblock EU funding.

Ukraine is addressing demands from Hungary to deal with the unresolved issues of Ukraine's national minorities in order to unblock the eighth tranche of the 500 million euros to the European Peace Facility, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on April 4.
