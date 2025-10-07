KI logo
News Feed

Slovakia sends first non-lethal defense aid package to Ukraine since Fico took office

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Slovakia sends first non-lethal defense aid package to Ukraine since Fico took office
Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak (L) met with Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal (R) at the DFNC3 defense forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 6, 2025. (Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)

Ukraine will receive several Bozena demining vehicles and additional non-lethal equipment from Slovakia, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Oct. 6.

The announcement marks Slovakia's first military aid package to Kyiv since Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who maintains close ties with Moscow, returned to power in 2023.

The package includes engineering and construction equipment, transportation, demining systems, and medical evacuation vehicles.

Bozena, a remotely controlled mine-clearing system, enables sappers to operate safely from a distance and access areas that would otherwise be too hazardous for personnel.

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak announced the aid at the DFNC3 defense forum in Kyiv, saying that he and Shmyhal had signed a memorandum on Slovakia's 14th support package.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the country for its renewed support, adding that both sides also discussed cooperation between Ukrainian and Slovak defense companies.

"(Slovakia) is working on a new, 15th support package," he said.

Between the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, and Fico's return to office in October 2023, Slovakia supplied Ukraine with 13 military aid packages worth roughly $800 million.

Fico's government canceled the planned 14th package valued at $45 million, which included 140 missiles for Kub air-defense systems, over 5,000 artillery shells, and 4 million small arms rounds.

While halting military aid from Slovak army stocks, Fico did not bar continued sales of materiel from Slovak defense companies.

Ending military assistance to Ukraine was one of Fico's key campaign promises. He has also questioned EU sanctions on Russia and pledged to block Ukraine's NATO membership.

Slovakia, along with Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has faced growing criticism from EU partners for maintaining close ties with Moscow.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Fico in Uzhhorod on Sept. 5, calling the conversation "meaningful" and emphasizing that dialogue between the two countries would continue.

Russia’s digital Iron Curtain descends as Kremlin chokes remaining internet freedoms
Three and a half years into its all-out war against Ukraine, the Kremlin is waging a parallel battle at home — this time against internet freedom. The Russian authorities are tightening their digital grip and rolling out sweeping new measures to keep people online in check. Russian authorities’ efforts to block calls via the Telegram and WhatsApp messengers have been going hand in hand with the creation of a Kremlin-controlled “national messenger” called Max, intended to replace foreign equiva
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Article image
SlovakiaUkraineMilitary aidRobert FicoDenys ShmyhalEurope
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, October 7
Ukraine, Denmark sign memorandum on joint drone manufacturing.

"The Memorandum provides for the establishment of production by Ukrainian defense companies on the territory of Denmark, the creation of joint capacities, technology exchange, and the involvement of EU funding for the implementation of joint projects," Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Tuesday, October 7
Show More

Editors' Picks