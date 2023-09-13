Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Sky News: Ukraine used British Storm Shadow missiles to strike Sevastopol

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 13, 2023 9:11 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine used long-range Storm Shadow missiles to strike a Russian naval shipyard in Sevastopol overnight, British Sky News reported on Sept. 13, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western sources.

An overnight strike on a shipyard in Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea damaged a Russian landing craft, a submarine, and port infrastructure, Ukraine's military intelligence told RBC-Ukraine on Sept. 13.

The U.K. announced on May 11 the delivery of Storm Shadows, which have a range of 250 kilometers (155 miles).

Ben Wallace, the defense minister at the time, said that the missiles would allow Ukraine to strike Russian military positions in Russian-occupied parts of eastern Ukraine and Crimea.

"Ukraine has a right to be able to defend itself," he said.

Until the U.K.'s decision to provide Storm Shadow missiles, Ukraine's maximum striking capabilities were U.S.-delivered HIMARS missiles with a range of 80 kilometers, unable to reach many of Russian-occupied areas.

Russia's Defense Ministry reported that two vessels that were undergoing repairs at the Sevmorzavod repair facility sustained damages due to the attack on Sept. 13.

"As a result of the enemy cruise missile strike, two ships that were undergoing repairs have been damaged," the Russian Defense Ministry wrote on its official Telegram channel.

Moscow alleged that Ukrainian forces launched 10 cruise missiles and three marine drones against the Crimean shipyard used by the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

All three marine drones were reportedly destroyed by the "Vasily Bykov" patrol ship, and seven out of 10 missiles were shot down by air defenses, the ministry claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France will transfer SCALP-EG cruise missiles, an equivalent to Storm Shadow missiles, to Ukraine to support its ongoing counteroffensive.

Ukraine continues to ask its allies to send long-range missiles so that it can reach targets deep inside Russian-occupied territory.

Kyiv is lobbying Washington to send Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, and for Berlin to send Taurus missiles, which have a range of 300 kilometers (190 miles) and 500 kilometers (310 miles) respectively.

"The longer the missile range, the shorter the war," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in August.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
