Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

German MP: Scholz is blocking Taurus missiles transfer to Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 4, 2023 5:01 PM 1 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a press conferenc in Berlin on July 14, 2023. (Photo: Carsten Koall/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the only person blocking the decision within the governing coalition to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine, German MP Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann wrote on Twitter on Sept. 4.

"He doesn't want to deliver Taurus 'right now.' But 'right now' people in Ukraine continue to die," Strack-Zimmermann said.  

"He alone blocks this decision within the coalition," the Free Democratic Party (FDP) MP added, describing this as "irresponsible."

Taurus missiles have a range of up to 500 kilometers, meaning Ukraine could use them to strike deep into Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea.

German newspaper Bild reported on Sept. 4 that Germany is concerned the long-range missiles will be used in strikes on Russian territory, despite assurance from Kyiv that they would only use the weapons to liberate Ukrainian territory.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasized on Aug. 11 that Taurus missiles will be "used solely inside our borders."

"The longer the missile range, the shorter the war," Kuleba argued.

Discussions on the transfer of Taurus missiles from Germany have been ongoing throughout the summer.

Ukraine submitted a request for Germany’s air-launched cruise missiles earlier in May, with some German officials voicing support for the transfer.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had said on June 5 that Germany did not plan to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

On Aug. 7, however,  Ukrainian lawmaker Yehor Cherniev said that key factions in the German parliament have reached consensus, and that they were ready to approve the transfer of the missiles to Kyiv.

On Aug. 11, the German newspaper Spiegel reported that Berlin is considering providing Taurus missiles modified not to be able to target Russia.

The Ukrainian military already operates British Storm Shadow and French SCALP long-range missiles. Kyiv continues to appeal to its partners to also acquire the German Taurus missiles and U.S. ATACMS.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.