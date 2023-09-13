Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs

Military intelligence: Strike on shipyard in Sevastopol damages 2 Russian vessels

by Martin Fornusek September 13, 2023 11:01 AM 2 min read
A purported photo of the aftermath of a strike against the Sevmorzavod ship repair facility in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, on Sept. 13, 2023. (Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An overnight strike on a shipyard in Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea damaged a Russian landing craft, a submarine, and port infrastructure, Ukraine's military intelligence told RBC-Ukraine on Sept. 13.

"There is damage to the S. Ordzhonikidze ship repair plant in the city of Sevastopol, in particular to the equipment," the Ukrainian officials said.

"In terms of vessels, we can now confirm that a large landing craft and a submarine have been damaged."

Russia's Defense Ministry has confirmed that two vessels that were undergoing repairs at the Sevmorzavod repair facility sustained damages due to the attack.

"As a result of the enemy cruise missile strike, two ships that were undergoing repairs have been damaged," the Defense Ministry wrote on its official Telegram channel.

Moscow alleged that Ukrainian forces launched 10 cruise missiles and three marine drones against the Crimean shipyard used by the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

All three marine drones have been reportedly destroyed by the patrol ship Vasily Bykov, and seven out of 10 missiles have been shot down by air defenses, the ministry claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.

The Russian-installed head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, later shared a photo of the aftermath of the strike with what appeared to be a burning vessel in the background.

Explosions and subsequent fires were reported at Sevmorzavod at around 3 a.m. following reports of active air defense. Razvozhayev claimed that 24 people were injured in the attack.

While Moscow has accused Kyiv of the incident, Ukraine did not publicly acknowledge responsibility.

The Black Sea has seen an escalation of hostilities following Russia's unilateral termination of the grain deal.

As Russia began targeting Ukraine's ports and agricultural infrastructure, Russian officials have also reported on a number of alleged Ukrainian strikes against targets in occupied Crimea and Russian naval bases.

On Aug. 4, Ukrainian surface drones seriously damaged a Russian Ropucha-class landing craft Olenegorskiy Gornyak docked at the Novorossiysk naval base in Russia.

According to Ukraine's Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk, Ukrainian forces have already put out of action five large Russian military landing crafts.

Author: Martin Fornusek
