Kuleba: Taurus, ATACMS to be used only within Ukraine's borders

by Martin Fornusek August 11, 2023 7:53 PM 2 min read
U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) firing a missile into the East Sea during a South Korea-U.S. joint missile drill aimed to counter North Korea's ICBM test on July 29, 2017, in East Coast, South Korea. (Photo credit: South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Ukraine's partners on Aug. 11 to provide Kyiv with long-range missiles such as Taurus and ATACMS, emphasizing that they will be deployed only on Ukraine's territory.

"Long-range missiles have proved crucial. This is why Taurus and ATACMS are essential for Ukraine's success, and we ask partners to provide them as soon as possible," Kuleba tweeted.

"Both will be used solely inside our borders. The longer the missile range, the shorter the war."

The Ukrainian military already operates British Storm Shadow and French SCALP long-range missiles. Kyiv continues to appeal to its partners to also acquire the German Taurus missiles and U.S. ATACMS.

Ukrainian member of parliament Yehor Cherniev said on Aug. 7 that key factions in the German parliament have reached a consensus on the transfer of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been so far hesitant to greenlight the transfer, concerned that Ukraine can use the missiles to strike Russian territory. On Aug. 11, the German newspaper Spiegel reported that Berlin is considering providing Taurus missiles modified not to be able to target Russia.

Although Scholz previously said that he is willing to send Taurus missiles once the U.S. approves the transfer of ATACMS, this reportedly no longer plays a major role, Spiegel said.

Washington has so far refused to supply Ukraine with ATACMS. U.S. State Department Matthew Miller however said on Aug. 8 that the U.S. is considering the transfer of new missiles and defense systems, without elaborating whether this includes the much-desired long-range missiles.

Author: Martin Fornusek
