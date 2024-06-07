Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Energy infrastructure, Russia's attacks on energy, Energy, Business
Edit post

Energy situation to temporarily improve once nuclear power unit ready, Ukrenergo says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 7, 2024 1:46 PM 2 min read
A view from the street while Kyiv is going through blackouts as a result of the harm Russian attacks cause on Ukrainian infrastructure in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 4, 2024. (Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The state of Ukraine's energy system will temporarily improve after an additional unit of a nuclear power station starts to operate, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, told Ukrainska Pravda on June 6.

A recent uptick in Russian strikes put a heavy strain on Ukraine's power grid, with several power plants being destroyed or disabled.

Due to resulting power deficits, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15. The blackouts last from four to eight hours on average and could be carried out up to three times per day.

Ukrenergo expects that another nuclear power plant unit will be launched overnight on June 8 after its repair. The improvement will be temporary and last for two weeks, as the heat in July will affect the load of Ukraine's energy system, Kudrytskyi said.

The scheduled blackouts will not disappear after the launch of the additional unit but will become "more relaxed." It will also be easier for local authorities to comply with energy limits in oblasts, he added.

Kudrytskyi did not specify which Ukrainian nuclear power station unit is undergoing repair. Ukraine has four nuclear power stations in Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. The latter one has been occupied by Russian forces since March 2022.

Since the start of 2024, Russia has launched six large-scale attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Russia carried out the last large-scale attack overnight on June 1, damaging energy infrastructure in various regions across the country.

An attack in April destroyed the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Russian strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure have cost the state over $1 billion in damage, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in May.

Kyiv struggles with rolling blackouts as officials warn of bleak months ahead
Kyiv is once again adjusting to life without electricity as the capital faces what could be its worst energy crisis since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. “We are catastrophically short of electricity for our needs,” Serhii Kovalenko, Chief Executive Officer at the private energy company…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:00 AM

Russia attacks 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked five border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 2, firing 19 times and causing at least 75 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.