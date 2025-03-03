5 ways you can support Ukraine — even if your government doesn't want to

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: We originally shared a version of this guide for our members on Feb. 24, 2024. If you would like to join a community of people united by wanting to help Ukraine, consider becoming a member today.

U.S. President Donald Trump's public spat with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House on Feb. 28 threw the future of Washington's support for Ukraine in the air, but led to a renewed outpouring of support for Ukraine across the world.

As Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its fourth year, and Trump mulls cutting military aid entirely, here are some ways to help Ukraine and stand with Ukrainians.

Contact your elected representatives, regardless of where you live. In the U.S., the American Coalition for Ukraine has a tool to find your members of Congress and recommended messaging for what to ask your government representatives.

Finding a local group organizing political support for Ukraine in your country or city is a great starting point for getting more involved. You can also find and support candidates who support Ukraine in upcoming elections.

Avoid companies operating in Russia

It’s also possible to boycott international companies that still operate within Russia. The Kyiv School of Economics has made a list of corporations that continue to do business in Russia.

The mobile version of the website even has a barcode scanner, so you can easily find the details about a product’s parent company. Also, consider supporting Ukrainian brands or local businesses. You can check out our Ukrainian gift guide for inspiration.

Protesters attend a demonstration in support of Ukraine in Rome, Italy, on March 2, 2025. (Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Donate to Ukrainian organizations

Donate to organizations in Ukraine. Some well-known charities involved in supporting those on the front line are Come Back Alive, the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, and the Hospitallers.

With the suspension of USAID, Ukrainian civil society and humanitarian organizations also need your support: Ukraine was the largest recipient of U.S. economic aid, receiving over $14 billion in 2023.

Protest in support of Ukraine

Join marches or demonstrations in support of Ukraine. The Ukrainian World Congress compiled a map showing the organizers of events on Feb. 24 to commemorate the start of the full-scale invasion. You can discover organizations near you and see if they are planning future events.

Engage with Ukrainian media, culture, and art

Part of Russia’s goal in the war is to destroy Ukrainian culture. Here’s a list (compiled by one of our members) showing creative ways to help Ukraine, highlighting organizations, projects, and artists, from podcasts about the war to resources for learning Ukrainian.

You can also learn more about Ukrainian history and culture on the Explaining Ukraine section of our website.

“The Power Within” — order the Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine now. pre-order now

Join our community

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Support us