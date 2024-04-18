Skip to content
News Feed, Olaf Scholz, Patriot air defense system, NATO, Ukraine, War, Air defense
Scholz hopes NATO countries can deliver 6 more Patriots to Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2024 8:55 PM 2 min read
Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor, during a news conference following a Special European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
There are six additional Patriot systems in NATO countries that could be delivered to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on April 18 following a Special European Council summit in Brussels.

Ukraine is facing a shortage of air defense systems amid an uptick in Russian attacks on population centers and energy infrastructure. U.S.-made Patriot systems are highly effective at intercepting Russia's ballistic and cruise missiles.

Germany announced on April 13 that it would provide Kyiv with an additional Patriot system, the third Patriot system Berlin has provided.

"Germany has taken substantial measures to equip Ukraine" and now calls "on others to take similar decisions," Scholz said.

Scholz said he used the Special European Council summit to "repeat this call and deepen it once more."

"We have heard about seven additional systems, one of these is ours, and we hope to find six more in the NATO context."

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Washington Post in an interview published on April 10 that Ukraine aims to obtain an additional seven Patriot air defense systems, and has offered that Kyiv can loan the systems from other countries.

During the summit, EU leaders discussed "the question of how we find the funds" needed to support Ukraine militarily, Scholz said, and agreed that windfall profits from frozen Russian assets would be used to "procure defense means for Ukraine."

Western countries and other partners immobilized around $300 billion of the Russian Central Bank's assets at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in February that the EU should discuss the possibility of using the profits from frozen Russian assets to purchase military equipment for Ukraine.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:44 PM

IMF: Ukraine needs $42 billion in budget support for 2024.

Speaking in Washington, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was "confident" this would be achieved but added that fully addressing the country’s economic problems would require ending Russia's full-scale invasion.
9:35 PM

US House Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

"We're going to do what's necessary to make sure the national security bill gets over the finish line," House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said. "It's not Johnson's foreign aid package. It's America's foreign aid package in terms of meeting our national security needs."
3:55 PM

Borrell calls on EU states to send anti-missile systems to Ukraine.

"We have Patriots, we have anti-missile systems. We have to take them (out) from our barracks where they are just in case and send them to Ukraine where the war is raging," Josep Borrell told reporters after a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting on the island of Capri.
2:32 PM

PM Shmyhal meets with US Treasury Secretary Yellen.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held talks on the long-awaited U.S. aid bill for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the ongoing debate on confiscating frozen Russian assets.
