PACE adopts resolution calling for transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 16, 2024 6:35 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) during the autumn plenary session on Oct. 9-13, 2023. (Council of Europe's press service)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) voted unanimously on April 16 in support of a resolution calling for frozen Russian assets to be transferred to a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction.

The full text of the resolution and other details are yet to be provided.

Ukraine's Western partners and other allies froze around $300 billion in Russian assets at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, with roughly two-thirds held at the Belgium-based financial services company Euroclear.

While some partners, like the U.S., have been pushing for funneling these funds directly to Kyiv, European countries have been more hesitant, fearing economic and legal pitfalls.

The EU is instead working on a plan to use the profits generated by the frozen assets to fund defense assistance for Ukraine.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:50 PM

Zelensky signs mobilization bill.

Ukraine's bill on mobilization has been signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the online portal of Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on April 16.
