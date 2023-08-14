Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
SBU identifies 15 Ukrainians organizing illegal elections in occupied Luhansk

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 14, 2023 2:43 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Aug. 14 that investigators had established the identities of 15 people directly involved in collaborating with the occupying authorities to organize sham elections in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast.

According to the SBU, criminal proceedings of the group have already begun. The crime of collaborative activity carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Since the suspects live in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, "comprehensive measures are underway to bring them to justice," the SBU said.

The SBU believes that the occupying forces plan to hold the fake elections at a local and regional level for Russia’s proxies in Luhansk in September 2023.

The SBU said that the 15 people are setting up polling stations, disseminating propaganda in support of the illegal elections, and have formed fake election commissions which will be used to falsify voter turnout and election results.

The SBU reported in October 2022 that 23 people had been charged with collaboration for helping to organize Russia’s sham “referendums” in late September 2022 in Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Exiled mayor: All hospitals in occupied Lysychansk re-purposed for military needs
All medical facilities in the occupied city of Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast have been re-purposed as military hospitals for Russian troops, exiled Mayor Valerii Shybiko said on Priamyi TV channel on July 3.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
