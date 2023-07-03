Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Exiled mayor: All hospitals in occupied Lysychansk re-purposed for military needs

by Martin Fornusek July 3, 2023 9:11 AM 2 min read
A photo of Luhansk Oblast taken in Lysychansk shared by the region's governor on July 3, 2022. (Serhiy Haidai/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

All medical facilities in the occupied city of Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast have been re-purposed as military hospitals for Russian troops, exiled Mayor Valerii Shybiko said on Priamyi TV channel on July 3.

"At this moment, all medical facilities that functioned here have been re-purposed as military hospitals for enemy soldiers. The front line is really close and heavy fighting takes place there, therefore there are many wounded, and they do not have time, people, or medicine to provide medical services to civilian residents," Shybiko said.

The only exception are pharmacies, of which there are several newly opened by the occupying authorities, the exiled mayor noted. However, due to the inflated prices, residents cannot afford to buy medicine, he added.

Shybiko said that the city suffers from power shortages and a lack of drinking water. Problems with heating can also be expected in the future. Mobile communication with the rest of Ukraine is forbidden, the exiled official revealed.

According to the mayor, many Russian soldiers have settled in the city and some neighborhoods have been made inaccessible to the city's residents.

Lysychansk was captured by Russian forces on July 3 as the last Ukrainian holdout in Luhansk Oblast at the time. While the city's pre-war population amounted to under 100,000 residents, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Verseshchuk estimated that by July 2022, the number has dropped to 12,000 as the majority have evacuated.

Russia captures Lysychansk, Ukraine’s last holdout in Luhansk Oblast
Russian forces have captured Lysychansk, the final Ukrainian holdout in Luhansk Oblast, after heavy fighting, both sides confirmed on July 3. The General Staff of the Ukrainian military reported in the evening that its troops were forced to withdraw from Lysychansk after fierce fighting, a signific…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.