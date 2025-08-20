Become a member
News Feed

Rutte, Erdogan discuss Ukraine peace process, Black Sea security

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Rutte, Erdogan discuss Ukraine peace process, Black Sea security
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the second day of the NATO Summit on June 25, 2025, in The Hague, Netherlands. (Omar Havana/Getty Images)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Aug. 19 about peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and Turkey's role in Black Sea security, Erdogan's office reported.

"The call addressed the latest developments concerning the peace process between Ukraine and Russia," the statement said. "President Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Rutte highlighted Turkey's key role in the Ukraine peace process and the security of the Black Sea."

Ankara has remained one of the few countries maintaining direct contact with both Kyiv and Moscow since the full-scale invasion began in 2022 and previously hosted negotiations between the sides.

Turkey also controls the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, making it the only NATO member able to restrict naval access to the Black Sea.

Romania and Bulgaria are the only other NATO members with Black Sea coastlines, while Russia operates its Black Sea Fleet out of occupied Sevastopol in Crimea and Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai.

The call came as European leaders ramped up discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire. Kyiv has long demanded binding assurances from its allies to prevent Moscow from invading again.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Aug. 18 that guarantees would not include NATO membership but would be backed by a "coalition of the willing" of more than 30 countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News on Aug. 19 that Washington may provide air support for Ukraine under a potential peace deal.

TurkeyNATORecep Tayyip ErdoganMark RutteUkraineRussiaPeace TalksBlack Sea
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

