News Feed

Russia's summer offensive has fallen 'far short of expectations,' Zelensky says

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Russia's summer offensive has fallen 'far short of expectations,' Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky (R), alongside member of his administration, meets with Commander-in-chief Oleksandr Sirskyi (second from L) on July 13, 2025. (Presidential Office/Telegram)

Moscow's ongoing summer offensive has not reached the Kremlin's expectations as Ukrainian troops continue to thwart Russian attacks on various regions, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on July 13.

"We see the enemy’s intentions and attempts to advance, and it is important that each of these attempts is being thwarted thanks to the resilience of our units and active defense," Zelensky said on Telegram. "The Russian army has fallen far short of its command’s expectations for this summer."

Russia launched its new campaign at the beginning of May, aiming to advance deeper into eastern Donetsk Oblast and carve out a buffer zone in northeastern Sumy Oblast.

Kyiv has claimed success in holding off a Russian advance into northeastern Sumy Oblast. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said last month that the Russian offensive is "faltering," with Ukrainian forces allegedly pinning down about 50,000 Russian troops in the sector.

Elsewhere along the front line, Russia continues to make marginal in-roads in capturing more Ukrainian territory. Despite Russian claims that it has opened a new front in seizing its first village in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kyiv has repeatedly denied that it has gained a foothold in the region.

"Our units will continue to destroy the occupiers and do everything possible to bring the war onto Russian territory. We are preparing new long-range strikes," Zelensky said, as Ukraine anticipates additional long-range weapons shipments from Germany by the end of the month.

The Economist said in its analysis published on July 9 that roughly 31,000 Russian soldiers were killed in the offensive so far, in comparison to some 190,000-350,000 deaths and up to 1.3 million overall Russian casualties of the entire full-scale war.

As Russia continues its assault along the front line, Ukraine's challenges are compounded by an increase in aerial assaults on Ukrainian cities, with Moscow launching over 700 drones some nights.

As prospects of a peace deal falter, U.S. President Donald Trump said he anticipating making a "major" announcement on Russia on July 14. The announcement may include additional weaponry and new funding for Ukraine — the first such support since Trump took office in January.

Article image
Volodymyr ZelenskyUkraineRussiaWarRussian offensive
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

