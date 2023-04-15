Russia’s shelling of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Kostiantynivka with artillery on April 15, Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for the Prosecutor General’s Office in Donetsk Oblast, told Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne.

Russia’s April 15 attacks wounded three civilians, including two women who were in a pharmacy at the time of the shelling and one man who was near one of the city’s shopping centers.

Commercial facilities, cars, houses, and apartment buildings were damaged in the city as a result of the attacks, she said.

In its evening update, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said that Russian forces are trying to advance toward four towns in Donetsk Oblast.

On April 15, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko urged people to evacuate due to the danger of Russian attacks against the civilian population.