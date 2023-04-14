Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia launches several attacks against Sloviansk on April 14, killing 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2023 6:36 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes against Sloviansk on April 14, 2023. (Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

One person was killed and at least five others   injured after Russian forces launched several strikes against the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on April 14.

According to Kyrylenko, several people are still trapped under the rubble, including a child. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Early reports suggest the attacks were made using S-300 surface-to-air missiles, Russia's weapon of choice for inaccurate attacks on cities at this range.

The strikes targeted residential areas of Sloviansk, causing damage to high-rise apartment buildings and a school.

Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka were also hit, Kyrylenko wrote. There are currently no reported casualties.

Kyrylenko went on to urge people to evacuate Donetsk Oblast due to the danger posed by Russian attacks against the civilian population.

Responding to the attack on Sloviansk, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "For every act of terrorism, there will be fair accountability. We will not leave any trace of Russia on our land. And we will not leave any enemy unpunished."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
