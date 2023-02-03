Russian shelling kills 1, injures 9 in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 3.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have shelled the town of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, with Grad multiple launch rocket systems, hitting residential buildings, cars, and a shop in the downtown area, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported on Feb. 3.

The prosecutor's office said the attack injured six people and killed a 60-year-old local resident.

Three more people were injured by Russian artillery in the village of Kurakhivka on Feb. 3.

The prosecutor’s office did not provide further details, saying that law enforcement and rescuers are working at the sites of Russian attacks.

Earlier in the day, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces had killed two people in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut and wounded eight more in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 2.

In total, Russia hit ten settlements and one community in the region, damaging 19 high-rises, two medical facilities, a school, eight houses, and a shop, Kyrylenko said.