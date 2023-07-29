Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, killing 1

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 30, 2023 1:13 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attack against Sumy on July 29, 2023. (Source: Suspline)
Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on July 29, killing one and injuring five more people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration and the Interior Affairs Ministry reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Sumy, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Yunakiv, Myropillia, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Nova Sloboda, and Shalyhyne communities.

As a result of the shelling in the Sumy community, an educational institution building was destroyed, killing one and injuring at least five other people.

The building of a local Orthodox church as well as windows in several private homes in Sumy were also reportedly damaged.

In Nova Sloboda, two private residential buildings and a power line were damaged.

Further casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure have not yet been reported.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
