Update: Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, killing 1

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on July 29, killing one and injuring five more people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration and the Interior Affairs Ministry reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Sumy, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Yunakiv, Myropillia, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Nova Sloboda, and Shalyhyne communities.

As a result of the shelling in the Sumy community, an educational institution building was destroyed, killing one and injuring at least five other people.

The building of a local Orthodox church as well as windows in several private homes in Sumy were also reportedly damaged.

In Nova Sloboda, two private residential buildings and a power line were damaged.

Further casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure have not yet been reported.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.



