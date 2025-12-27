Russia's mass missile attack targets Kyiv ahead of upcoming Trump-Zelensky meeting

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Kyiv came under a mass ballistic missile attack overnight on Dec. 27 after Russia launched several Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, four Iskander ballistic missiles, and a group of Kalibr cruise missiles at the capital, monitoring channels reported.

Several explosions were heard across the capital, according to Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground, as well as in Kyiv Oblast, where power outages were reported in the town of Brovary and surrounding areas following the strikes. Brovary is located about 20 kilometers (around 12 miles) northeast of Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force warned of an ongoing Russian drone and missile threat across multiple regions.

No additional information was available at the time of publication.

The latest attack comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on Dec. 28 amid ongoing efforts to end Russia’s nearly four-year full-scale invasion of Ukraine.