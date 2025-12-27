KI logo
War

Russia's mass missile attack targets Kyiv ahead of upcoming Trump-Zelensky meeting

by Olena Goncharova
Russia's mass missile attack targets Kyiv ahead of upcoming Trump-Zelensky meeting
A view of Khreshchatyk Street during a power outage, with parts of the central avenue left in darkness as electricity cuts affect the city amid ongoing attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on December 21, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov / Libkos / Getty Images).

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Kyiv came under a mass ballistic missile attack overnight on Dec. 27 after Russia launched several Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, four Iskander ballistic missiles, and a group of Kalibr cruise missiles at the capital, monitoring channels reported.

Several explosions were heard across the capital, according to Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground, as well as in Kyiv Oblast, where power outages were reported in the town of Brovary and surrounding areas following the strikes. Brovary is located about 20 kilometers (around 12 miles) northeast of Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force warned of an ongoing Russian drone and missile threat across multiple regions.

No additional information was available at the time of publication.

The latest attack comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on Dec. 28 amid ongoing efforts to end Russia’s nearly four-year full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

