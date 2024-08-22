Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast injures 5.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 16 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 21, injuring five civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 113 separate attacks on the region.

The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Belgorod regions and shares a 245-kilometer (152-mile) border with Kursk Oblast.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Berezivka, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhye, Druzhbivka, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske were targeted over the past 24 hours. The regional capital of Sumy was also under attack.

Three people were injured in the Krasnopillia community which the Russian forces struck with drones, missiles and explosives. At least 46 mines were dropped onto the town of Krasnopillia and surrounding areas, according to the Ukrainian military. One person was injured in the drone attack on the Hlukhiv community and another one in the Druzhbivka community. No details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, rocket launchers, explosives, unguided rockets, and drone attacks. The town of Krasnopillia, with a pre-war population of about 7,700 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks, with over 60 explosions reported in the area.

Ukrainian authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters on Aug. 20, amid ongoing attacks on the region. Klymenko said that about 21,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast thus far, including 5,000 children.