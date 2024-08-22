Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks, Drone attack, Border communities, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast injures 5

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 22, 2024 7:46 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A Ukrainian military vehicle drives past an unfinished church on the road from Sumy to the border with Russia on August 15, 2024 near the Russian border in Sumy Oblast of Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked 16 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 21, injuring five civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 113 separate attacks on the region.

The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Belgorod regions and shares a 245-kilometer (152-mile) border with Kursk Oblast.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Berezivka, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhye, Druzhbivka, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske were targeted over the past 24 hours. The regional capital of Sumy was also under attack.

Three people were injured in the Krasnopillia community which the Russian forces struck with drones, missiles and explosives. At least 46 mines were dropped onto the town of Krasnopillia and surrounding areas, according to the Ukrainian military. One person was injured in the drone attack on the Hlukhiv community and another one in the Druzhbivka community. No details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, rocket launchers, explosives, unguided rockets, and drone attacks. The town of Krasnopillia, with a pre-war population of about 7,700 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks, with over 60 explosions reported in the area.

Ukrainian authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters on Aug. 20, amid ongoing attacks on the region. Klymenko said that about 21,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast thus far, including 5,000 children.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine destroys 3, damages around 5 Russian aircraft in recent attack, source says
Key developments on Aug. 21: * Ukraine destroys 3, damages around 5 Russian aircraft in recent attack, source says * Russia has dropped 27 guided bombs on Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s military claims * Russia plans to respond to Ukraine’s Kursk Oblast incursion, military intelligence says * Kremlin…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:46 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast injures 5.

Russian forces attacked 16 communities in northeastern Sumy Oblast on Aug. 21, injuring five civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 113 separate attacks on the region.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.