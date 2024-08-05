Skip to content
Russian Su-34 jet destroyed in Ukraine's strike on Morozovsk airfield, military intelligence says

by Kateryna Denisova August 5, 2024 10:46 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Su-34 in the sky over Kubinka airfield on Aug. 29, 2020. (Mihail Tokmakov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft and an ammunition depot at the Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov Oblast on Aug. 3, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Aug. 5, citing satellite imagery.

Prior to this, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed the attack on the Russian airfield, saying that an ammunition depot storing glide bombs was hit.

Two other Su-34 Russian aircraft were probably damaged by debris, according to the agency.

Ukraine's strike completely destroyed a Russian aviation weapons depot, the HUR said. Shared satellite photos show craters caused by explosions on the territory of the airfield, located 265 km from the front line.

Four technical buildings and two hangars were also damaged, according to HUR.

Satellite images show the consequences of Ukraine's strike on the Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov Oblast on Aug. 3. (Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR))

The Morozovsk airbase has been previously targeted by Ukraine. A source in intelligence agencies told the Kyiv Independent in April that six warplanes stationed at the airfield had been destroyed in a Ukrainian attack.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
2:50 AM

Mali breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine.

The transitional government of Mali is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine over its alleged support of rebel coalitions, government spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga announced on Aug. 4.
