Ukraine hit Morozovsk airfield, oil depots in Russia overnight, General Staff confirms

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian forces attacked the Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov Oblast, successfully hitting its ammunition depot storing glide bombs, among other weapons, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed on Aug. 3.

Ukraine also struck oil depots and warehouses in Belgorod, Rostov, and Kursk oblasts overnight, according to the report.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier in the day claimed that Russian air defense systems had intercepted 75 drones overnight over Rostov, Kursk, Belgorod, Orel, Ryazan, and Voronezh oblasts, as well as over the Azov Sea and Krasnodar Krai.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said drones attacked an oil depot in Belgorod Oblast, while in Rostov Oblast, explosions were recorded near the Morozovsk airfield and an oil depot.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities, aiming to undermine Russia's war machine and the sources of its funding.

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) carried out the overnight attacks on Aug. 3, according to the General Staff.

At least two oil tanks were successfully hit overnight and subsequently caught fire.

Information about the destruction of Russian aircraft and air defense systems is still being clarified, the General Staff said.

The Morozovsk airbase has been previously targeted by Ukraine. A source in intelligence agencies told the Kyiv Independent in April that six warplanes stationed at the airfield had been destroyed in a Ukrainian attack.