News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, general staff, Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Drone attacks
Ukraine hit Morozovsk airfield, oil depots in Russia overnight, General Staff confirms

by Kateryna Hodunova August 3, 2024 11:49 AM 2 min read
Satellite image showing the Morozovsk airfield in Rostov Oblast, Russia, on March 27, 2021. (Maxar Technologies/Gerry Images)
Ukrainian forces attacked the Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov Oblast, successfully hitting its ammunition depot storing glide bombs, among other weapons, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed on Aug. 3.

Ukraine also struck oil depots and warehouses in Belgorod, Rostov, and Kursk oblasts overnight, according to the report.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier in the day claimed that Russian air defense systems had intercepted 75 drones overnight over Rostov, Kursk, Belgorod, Orel, Ryazan, and Voronezh oblasts, as well as over the Azov Sea and Krasnodar Krai.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said drones attacked an oil depot in Belgorod Oblast, while in Rostov Oblast, explosions were recorded near the Morozovsk airfield and an oil depot.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities, aiming to undermine Russia's war machine and the sources of its funding.

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) carried out the overnight attacks on Aug. 3, according to the General Staff.

At least two oil tanks were successfully hit overnight and subsequently caught fire.

Information about the destruction of Russian aircraft and air defense systems is still being clarified, the General Staff said.

The Morozovsk airbase has been previously targeted by Ukraine. A source in intelligence agencies told the Kyiv Independent in April that six warplanes stationed at the airfield had been destroyed in a Ukrainian attack.

Crimean Bridge could be destroyed in coming months, Budanov says
The bridge was heavily damaged by Ukrainian strikes in October 2022 and July 2023, prompting Russia to take steps to further defend the structure.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
6:56 AM

Oil depot in Belgorod Oblast hit by drones.

The drones struck an oil depot in the region's Gubkinsky district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. The attack caused an explosion at the facility and a tank caught fire.
6:46 PM
Video

Street culture unites displaced people in Lviv.

As Russia's war in Ukraine rages on, millions have been forced to flee their towns, leaving behind their homes and communities. In Lviv, one center for internally displaced persons brings people together and rebuilds bonds through street culture.
