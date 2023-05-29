Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian state media: $36 billion lost from exiting foreign investors in past year, claims impact 'minimal'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2023 4:25 PM 1 min read
Foreign investors have withdrawn approximately $36 billion from the Russian market over the past year, Russian state-affiliated media RIA Novosti reported on May 29.

An analyst citing data from the Russian Central Bank said that companies departing from Russia carried out 200 asset sale transactions between March 2022 and 2023. Out of these transactions, 20 percent involved assets valued at over $100 million.

The Russian propaganda outlet then went on to claim that "the impact of foreign investors selling Russian assets on the domestic market is limited on a national scale" and that many companies "planned to return."

The aforementioned transactions also require "require the retention of necessary licenses and patents," RIA Novosti claimed.

The Russian government has attempted to complicate the withdrawal process for Western companies looking to exit the Russian market.

In late March, a new ruling indicated that Western companies wanting to leave and sell their assets in Russia are now forced to make a direct donation to the Russian state.

‘It’s a cult-like mentality’: Historian Ian Garner on the militarization of Russian society
In the second year of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Moscow has shown its intent to fight and win the war without regard for the lives of its servicemen, or the damage caused to Russia’s economy and social fabric. The Kremlin’s choice to announce “partial” mobilization in
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
