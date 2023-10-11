Russia attacks school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol, killing 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile strike against a high school building in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Oct. 11, killing two of its employees, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to the governor, two men were also injured, aged 24 and 71. Rescuers are looking for school employees who may be trapped under the rubble, he added.

The high school sustained serious damage. The strike also affected 42 houses, 18 commercial buildings, an infrastructure facility, 17 solar panels, a shop, and a car, Lysak reported.

The city of Nikopol lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Nikopol and the surrounding area were targeted several times with artillery and drones over the past day, resulting in damage to multiple buildings and a 78-year-old woman injured, the governor said earlier.