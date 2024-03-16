Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast village kills civilian, injures another

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an artillery strike against the village of Novoselivka Persha in Donetsk Oblast's Ocheretyne community on March 16, killing a 51-year-old man and injuring another resident, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The injured man was hospitalized, the governor said without elaborating on his condition.

No further details were provided at the moment.

The village lies around 15 kilometers (nine miles) west of Avdiivka, a small city that fell into Russian hands in February.

Donetsk Oblast settlements suffer Russian attacks on a daily basis, often resulting in casualties and large-scale damage. One civilian was injured in Russian attacks against Krasnohorivka on March 15, Filashkin said in his morning report.