Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast village kills civilian, injures another

by Martin Fornusek March 16, 2024 2:15 PM 1 min read
A road sign marks the entrance to Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.
A road sign marks the entrance to Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 3, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an artillery strike against the village of Novoselivka Persha in Donetsk Oblast's Ocheretyne community on March 16, killing a 51-year-old man and injuring another resident, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The injured man was hospitalized, the governor said without elaborating on his condition.

No further details were provided at the moment.

The village lies around 15 kilometers (nine miles) west of Avdiivka, a small city that fell into Russian hands in February.

Donetsk Oblast settlements suffer Russian attacks on a daily basis, often resulting in casualties and large-scale damage. One civilian was injured in Russian attacks against Krasnohorivka on March 15, Filashkin said in his morning report.

Author: Martin Fornusek
8:19 AM

Fire reported at Russia's Syzran oil refinery.

The governor of Russia's Samara Oblast reported on March 16 that two Rosneft oil refineries in the area were targeted by Ukrainian drones, resulting in no casualties but leaving one facility on fire.
7:46 AM

Evacuation of civilians continues in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities continue evacuations of communities in the northeastern Sumy Oblast close to the Russian border after Moscow intensified its attacks against the region, local officials said on March 15.
3:57 AM

Russia attacks 14 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 69 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 15. At least 378 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
1:47 AM

EU to transfer 4.5 billion euros to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) from the European Union through its four-year Ukraine Facility program next week, Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, announced on March 15.
11:18 PM

SBU has repelled almost 10,000 cyberattacks since 2022.

Specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have repelled almost 10,000 cyberattacks since the outbreak of the full-scale war, and more attacks are taking place every day, SBU cyber chief Illia Vytiuk said on air on March 15.
