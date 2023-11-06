Russian shelling hits car in Donetsk Oblast, kills driver

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a road in Donetsk Oblast's Krasnohorivka on Nov. 6, killing a 32-year-old man in his car, Susiplne Donbas reported, citing the spokesperson of the regional prosecutor's office.

Russia launched the attack at around 5 p.m., using artillery, spokesperson Anastasiia Miedviedieva said.

No further details were provided.

The front-line town of Krasnohorivka, with a pre-war population of under 15,000 only a few kilometers west of occupied Donetsk, suffers regular attacks by Russian forces.

On Nov. 5 and overnight, Russian attacks injured two people in Donetsk Oblast, the regional military administration reported early on Nov. 6.