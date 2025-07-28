Propaganda campaign mimics Kyiv Independent to spread fake news, targets US

A disinformation campaign using the Kyiv Independent logo has been spreading false information that Ukraine has sanctioned several high-profile American political figures, including journalist Tucker Carlson and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Videos and social media posts circulating online impersonate the Kyiv Independent's branding, falsely claiming that President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed sanctions on a list of American citizens, such as Steve Bannon, Donald Trump Jr., Elbridge Colby, Mike Flynn, and Senator Mike Lee.

No such decree exists, and the Kyiv Independent has not published any such report.

"It appears our logo and name are being used as part of a coordinated Russian disinformation effort," Kyiv Independent Deputy Chief Editor Oleksiy Sorokin said. "This is not the first time Russian networks have impersonated international media outlets to spread false or misleading information."

Russia has increasingly turned to digital propaganda tools, including deepfake videos, AI-generated personas, and bot networks, to manipulate narratives around the war in Ukraine. These operations often target Western audiences in an effort to sow division and discredit Ukraine and its allies.

The campaign reportedly impersonated more than 50 international media outlets, including the BBC, replicating their logos, layouts, and publishing styles to push false stories that align with Kremlin interests.

These fake news have circulated widely on social platforms and fringe websites, particularly targeting English-speaking audiences in the U.S. and Europe.