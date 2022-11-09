Russia's attacks kill 1 in Kherson Oblast, wound 4 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Overnight on Nov. 9, Russian troops shelled the village of Novovoskresenske in Kherson Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring one, according to Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drones targeted a logistics enterprise, wounding four people, the regional administration reported.

Overnight on Nov. 9, Russian troops also shelled border settlements near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, said Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor.

Two road service workers died as they stepped on mines in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast.