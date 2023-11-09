Russian official claims Ukrainian drone strike on dairy plant in Russia's Kursk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone dropped munitions on a dairy plant in the Russian town of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, Russian Governor Roman Starovoit claimed on Nov. 9.

According to Starovoit, a drone dropped three cluster munitions on a factory producing various dairy products, which damaged production facilities and product storage, but no one was injured.

Starovoit released pictures of the alleged incident, but it was impossible to verify their validity, who was responsible for the incident, or if the dairy factory was the intended target.

Sudzha is located about 12 kilometers from the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.

Reports of drone strikes in Kursk Oblast and other regions bordering Ukraine have increased in recent weeks. The Ukrainian government rarely comments on these claims.

Russian authorities claimed that Ukrainian drones attempted to attack Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on Oct. 26, but there were no casualties or damage.

The claims of the attack on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant come days after Russian drones hit the area around the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant in western Ukraine, damaging buildings in the plant's premises.

Following the Khmelnytskyi attack on Oct. 25, President Zelensky said that Ukraine will "not only defend" itself, but also "respond" to Russia's "terrorist attacks" on critical infrastructure.