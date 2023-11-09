Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian official claims Ukrainian drone strike on dairy plant in Russia's Kursk Oblast

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 9, 2023 12:45 PM 2 min read
A military truck with the letter Z, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, rides past a sign that reads "Kursk, the city of military glory" near the Russian city of Kursk in May 2023. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone dropped munitions on a dairy plant in the Russian town of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, Russian Governor Roman Starovoit claimed on Nov. 9.

According to Starovoit, a drone dropped three cluster munitions on a factory producing various dairy products, which damaged production facilities and product storage, but no one was injured.

Starovoit released pictures of the alleged incident, but it was impossible to verify their validity, who was responsible for the incident, or if the dairy factory was the intended target.

Sudzha is located about 12 kilometers from the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.

Reports of drone strikes in Kursk Oblast and other regions bordering Ukraine have increased in recent weeks. The Ukrainian government rarely comments on these claims.

Russian authorities claimed that Ukrainian drones attempted to attack Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on Oct. 26, but there were no casualties or damage.

The claims of the attack on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant come days after Russian drones hit the area around the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant in western Ukraine, damaging buildings in the plant's premises.

Following the Khmelnytskyi attack on Oct. 25, President Zelensky said that Ukraine will "not only defend" itself, but also "respond" to Russia's "terrorist attacks" on critical infrastructure.

How Russia’s homegrown Lancet drone became so feared in Ukraine
In the bubble of pro-Ukraine communities on the Internet, the constant inflow of battlefield videos showing the destruction of Russian equipment regularly lifts the moods of hundreds of thousands of supporters of Ukraine’s struggle around the world. Wander over to the Russian side of the internet,…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.