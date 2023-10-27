Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia claims drone attack on Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 27, 2023 12:48 PM 2 min read
The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Kursk Oblast, Russia. (Wikimedia Commons/RIA Novosti)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three drones attempted to attack Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on the evening of Oct. 26, the Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom claimed on Oct. 27.

"This event did not affect the operation of the station," and there were no casualties or damage, Rosatom said in a statement.

Air defense systems in Kursk Oblast intercepted drones multiple times over the evening of Oct. 26, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The nuclear power plant is located around 70 kilometers from the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.

Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported in August that Russia is preparing to stage a provocation at the plant involving the evacuation of some of the local population.

The Russian authorities make regular allegations about drone attacks in Kursk Oblast, something that Ukraine does not always claim responsibility for.

However, reports emerged in Ukrainian media in September that Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) used a drone to destroy a Russian radar system in Kursk Oblast.

The claims of the attack on Kursk Nuclear Power Plant come days after Russian drones hit the area around Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant in western Ukraine, damaging buildings in the plant's premises.

Following the attack on Oct. 25, President Zelensky said that Ukraine will "not only defend" itself but also "respond" to Russia's "terrorist attacks" on critical infrastructure.

Deadly drone arms race intensifies as Ukraine, Russia embrace the future of war
At this stage of a war that could last years more, both Ukraine and Russia are getting serious with their drone game: ramping up production while always looking to come up with new innovations.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
