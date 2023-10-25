Zelensky: Ukraine will respond to Russia's terrorist attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

This year, Ukrainians will "not only defend ourselves, but also respond" to Russia's "terrorist attacks" on critical infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 25.

"The enemy knows this very well," he added, noting that Russia has begun to move its navy away from occupied Crimea.

The comments came in anticipation of the likely renewed Russian attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure this upcoming winter.

Russian forces started targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure last fall, plunging the country into widespread blackouts over the winter, causing millions of dollars in damage, and killing civilians.

Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on Sept. 3 that Ukraine was strengthening its air defense to prepare for Russia's potential mass attacks on critical infrastructure facilities this fall.

Ukraine has indeed struck back at Russian targets within occupied parts of Ukraine, but also in Russia itself.

A Washington Post article published on Oct. 23 claimed that Ukrainian intelligence was linked to the targeted assassinations of high-profile Russian military and pro-war figures.

These attacks allegedly included the killing of Russian Navy officer Stanislav Rzhytskyi in Krasnodar and the bombing of a St. Petersburg cafe that killed Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.

The SBU, however, refused to comment on the story, saying that it would only be possible to discuss the allegations after a Ukrainian victory.