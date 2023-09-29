Russia claims 11 drones downed over Kursk, Kaluga regions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Sept. 29 that its forces shot down 11 Ukrainian drones overnight — 10 over the Kursk region and another one over the Kaluga region. Kyiv hasn't commented.

Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia's Kursk region, also reported the downing of 10 drones over his region. No casualties have been reported.

The governor claimed via his official Telegram channel that in Sloboda Belaya, Belovsky district, one of the drones dropped two explosive devices on an electrical substation.

A transformer caught fire leading to five settlements and a hospital being de-energized, according to Starovoit.

These claims could not be independently verified.

The Kursk region borders Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, while the Kaluga region is located further north.

Claims of Ukrainian drone strikes within Russian territory have increased in recent weeks, though Kyiv rarely comments on the reports.



