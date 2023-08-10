Russian missile strike against Zaporizhzhia kills 1, injures 11

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least one person died and 11 others were injured in a Russian missile strike against Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 10, local officials reported.

One of the injured is in a serious condition, acting Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev said.

"Once again, the target of the Russian terrorist attack was a civilian infrastructure building," Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Again, no military targets," he added.

According to Kurtiev, medical and educational facilities, as well as two high-rise buildings sustained damage in the attack.

Russian forces launched a missile strike against the city also on Aug. 9. Yesterday's attack killed three residents, injured nine others, and damaged over a dozen buildings, including a church and high-rise structures.