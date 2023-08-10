Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 3, injure 15 over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 10, 2023 11:21 AM 2 min read
A church in Zaporizhzhia damaged in a Russian missile strike on Aug. 9, 2023. (Source: Governor Yurii Malashko/Telegram)
Three people have been killed and 13 civilians have been injured as a result of Russian attacks over the past day, regional authorities reported on the morning of Aug. 10.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Yurii Malashko said that three people have been killed in a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Aug. 9.

Malashko reported at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 that a 43-year-old man, and two women aged 21 and 19 had died. Nine others were injured, including an 11-month-old child.

The attack hit a church and shops in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. The blast also damaged windows in several high-rise buildings.

Over the past day, Malasho said that there have been 82 strikes on 21 populated areas of  Zaporizhzhia Oblast. An attack on Huliaipole injured two men and two women.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian troops continue to attack villages in Kharkiv Oblast, among them populated areas Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, Izium, and Kupiansk.  

Kupiansk was attacked overnight and at 7:30 a.m. local time this morning, damaging the city council building and a house. Information on casualties has not yet been clarified.

The village of Kindrashivka was shelled by Russian forces, wounding two civilians.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia attacked the border four times overnight and in the morning of Aug. 10, and the regional military administration reported 28 explosions in total. There were no casualties.

Russian forces targeted settlements around Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery, Governor Serhii Lysak said. No casualties have been reported, but six houses, a gas pipeline, and a car were damaged.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Governor Vitalii Kim said the last day has been relatively calm. Russia continued to shell the area around the city of Ochakiv and the nearby village of Kutsurub, but no casualties have been reported.

In Rivne Oblast, Governor Vitaliy Koval reported that a Russian drone attack destroyed an oil depot. There were no casualties reported.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
