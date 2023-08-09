Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
At least 3 killed in Russian missile strike against Zaporizhzhia

by Martin Fornusek August 9, 2023 9:00 PM 1 min read
A church in Zaporizhzhia damaged in a Russian missile strike on Aug. 9, 2023. (Source: Governor Yurii Malashko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least three people have been killed in a Russian strike against Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 9, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

"Zaporizhzhia. Another attack by Russian terrorists. As of now, three people have been reported dead," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel at around 8:30 p.m. local time.

"The rescue operation is underway. All victims will be provided with the necessary assistance."

The air raid siren was announced in the oblast at around 7:45 p.m. Shortly afterward, Malashko reported that a civilian building had been hit.

According to the governor, Russian strikes hit a church and shops in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. The blast also damaged windows in several high-rise buildings, he added.

Malashko said that some residents were wounded in the strike and were receiving medical attention. He did not specifiy their number.

The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 9, 2023. (Source: Governor Yurii Malashko/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 9, 2023. (Source: Governor Yurii Malashko/Telegram)
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
