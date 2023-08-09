At least 3 killed in Russian missile strike against Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least three people have been killed in a Russian strike against Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 9, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

"Zaporizhzhia. Another attack by Russian terrorists. As of now, three people have been reported dead," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel at around 8:30 p.m. local time.

"The rescue operation is underway. All victims will be provided with the necessary assistance."

The air raid siren was announced in the oblast at around 7:45 p.m. Shortly afterward, Malashko reported that a civilian building had been hit.

According to the governor, Russian strikes hit a church and shops in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. The blast also damaged windows in several high-rise buildings, he added.

Malashko said that some residents were wounded in the strike and were receiving medical attention. He did not specifiy their number.